Democratic congressional candidate confronts DeSantis about gun violence
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021. - Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Frost confronted Gov. Ron DeSantis about gun violence at an event in Orlando Thursday night, but the governor said, “Nobody wants to hear from you” as security removed Frost. The confrontation took place at The Plaza Live, where DeSantis was appearing onstage with conservative personality Dave Rubin. A Sentinel reporter was at the event, during which DeSantis and Rubin did not discuss gun violence during the 40-plus minute interview despite the spate of mass shootings over the past few weeks, including in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas and Tul...