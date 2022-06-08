Democrats think they can win the Missouri Senate seat. It just depends on who can beat Greitens
Trudy Busch Valentine is running for U.S. Senate. - Trudy Busch Valentine/Trudy Busch Valentine/TNS

WASHINGTON — There is a shadow looming over the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri. For months, former Gov. Eric Greitens has continued to lead the polls in the Republican primary. He’s led as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed lawsuits to get rid of public health protections to limit the spread of COVID-19. He’s led as Rep. Vicky Hartzler picked up the endorsement of Sen. Josh Hawley. He’s led even as his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse, on top of earlier claims that he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his mistress. And after back-to-back defeats in U.S. Senate r...