Denmark to look for 'legal tool' to prevent Koran burnings

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government will seek to "find a legal tool" that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries' embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday. "The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on," Rasmussen said separately in a statement. "The Danish government will therefore explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where,...