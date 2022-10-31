Denver newspaper ‘begs’ voters to throw ‘toxic, unproductive’ Lauren Boebert out of office

Although Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado — a far-right MAGA Republican, QAnon sympathizer and conspiracy theorist — is often slammed as an extremist by her critics, she has a very good chance of being reelected on Tuesday, November 8. Democrats have generally been performing well in Colorado in recent years; President Joe Biden carried the state by around 14 percent in 2020. But Boebert is in one of Colorado’s most Republican congressional districts.
In a biting editorial published on October 29, the Denver Post’s editorial board lays out some reasons why it would love to see voters remove Boebert from office.
“We beg voters in western and southern Colorado not to give Rep. Lauren Boebert their vote,” the board writes. “Boebert has not represented (Colorado’s) 3rd Congressional District well. Almost exclusively, she has spent her time and efforts contributing to the toxic political environment in this nation…. Boebert’s unproductive approach, combined with the efforts of others, has helped erode Congress’ ability to honestly debate public policy that could help people in her district.”
The Post’s board goes on to argue that Adam Frisch, the Democratic congressional nominee who is trying to unseat Boebert, “would be a better representative for the people of the 3rd Congressional District.”
“Frisch, a business owner who worked for a time in finance both on Wall Street and internationally, can support oil and gas development in the district while also helping the Western Slope develop a less volatile industry base for companies like Leitner-Poma of America in Grand Junction, Osprey in Cortez, or the many backcountry hunting and fishing guides in Craig,” the Post’s editorial board writes. “Boebert, in contrast, is unable or perhaps unwilling to articulate any policy nuance on the extraction of oil and gas owned by taxpayers from our public lands. She has opposed every effort to protect public lands in the district and failed to disclose in a timely manner that her husband made almost $1 million as a consultant for the largest drilling company in the 3rd Congressional District’s Piceance Basin.”
Frisch, according to the board, has a lot more substance than Boebert and made that abundantly clear during their recent debate.
“Her performance at the Club 20 debate against Frisch was odd, to say the least, and she spent a good chunk of her speaking time talking about speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and criticizing the moderator,” the Post’s editorial board argues. “In her primary, Boebert called a man born and raised in Montrose County a groomer — a term for a gay man who sexually abuses children. The remark, directed at Don Coram, a conservative Republican and rancher whose son happens to be gay, is just one example of Boebert’s casual yet crass cruelty, which she puts on display on a daily basis while in Washington, D.C.”
The board continues, “Does she feel no remorse for this behavior? She told a joke, more than once, implying that a Muslim member of Congress was a terrorist bomber. She uses the derogatory term ‘jihad squad’ to reference other members of Congress. This is not what Western Colorado or Southern Colorado stands for.”
The board notes that Boebert has openly embraced the 3 Percenters, a far-right militia group.
“Members of the group have been implicated in several violent plots — a planned bombing of a mosque in Minnesota, an FBI-foiled bombing attempt of a bank in Oklahoma, and the kidnapping plot of Michigan’s governor,” the Post’s editorial board notes. “And, of course, the January 6, 2020, attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol and prevent Congress from seating the duly elected next president of the United States…. It is not too much to ask that Boebert distance herself from this group instead of making their calls for violence, including against the U.S. government, mainstream. She has refused to address the issue. We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress.