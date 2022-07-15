Depositions of Donald Trump, 2 children, postponed due to death of Ivana Trump
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melamia Trump the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC grand opening -- YouTube screenshot

NEW YORK — Depositions of ex-President Donald Trump and two of his children in a long-running state attorney general probe were postponed Friday due to the Manhattan death of his first wife Ivana. The decision to delay the under-oath sitdowns came after attorneys for the Trump family reached out to state Attorney General Letitia James following Ivana Trump’s death inside her Upper East Side home one day earlier. She and Donald Trump were married for 14 years. “This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” read a statement from the the AG’s office. “We ...