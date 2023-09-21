A neuroimaging study conducted in the Netherlands on individuals with depression has identified brain networks linked to specific cognitive functions. It was further discovered that those with more severe depression symptoms generally exhibit weaker connectivity in the brain network associated with cognitive processing speed. The study was published in Psychological Medicine. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), commonly referred to as depression, is a severe mental health condition characterized by a pervasive and prolonged sense of sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest or pleasure in act...
Depressed individuals have reduced connectivity in brain regions responsible for cognitive functioning
September 21, 2023 9:00AM ET