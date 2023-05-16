DeSantis accuses Trump of dodging questions about Florida's strict abortion law
President Donald Trump speaks about the election after presenting the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2020. - Doug Mills/Getty Images North America/TNS

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of dodging questions about the strict abortion ban that Florida enacted into law. A day after Trump questioned whether Florida’s six-week ban is “too harsh,” DeSantis challenged his fellow #FloridaMan to simply say whether he would have signed the bill or not. “I signed the bill. I was proud to do it,” DeSantis said. “He won’t answer whether he would sign it or not.” DeSantis refuted Trump’s claim that “many people in the pro-life movement” believe banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy is “too harsh.” He noted that othe...