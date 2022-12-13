DeSantis announces grand jury to investigate ‘wrongdoing’ around COVID-19 vaccines
Ron DeSantis at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 6, 2022. - Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis onTuesday vowed to hold accountable people in Florida who committed “wrongdoing” in relation to COVID-19 vaccines,announcing heplans to ask the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate. “That will come with legal processes, that we’ll be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability for those who committed misconduct,” DeSantis said of potential results of the investigations. DeSantis’ announcement came after a virtual hour-and-a-half roundtable where scientists, people with professedvaccine-related injuries an...