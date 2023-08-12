DeSantis-appointed head of Florida’s affordable housing has 'very surprising' financial history: report

n a January letter, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' new 2024 presidential campaign manager James Uthmeier, urged the Florida Housing Finance Corp. to select Mike DiNapoli as its leader, but didn't note why, according to a Miami Herald report.



Established by the state legislature in 1980, the Florida House Finance Corp. oversees "billions of dollars" within the Sunshine State's affordable housing assistance programs.

"Please take this important action at your next available opportunity to meet," Uthmeier wrote in a letter to the organization's board chairperson, Mario Facella.

DiNapoli was suspended last month, but Miami Herald reports as of Friday August 11, "the corporation has not acknowledged his suspension or the reason for it," and that it's also "unclear whether the DeSantis administration was aware of DiNapoli's history."

Spokesperson Katie Betta said in a text message to the news outlet, "Our office was made aware that Mr. DiNapoli was being placed on administrative leave due to some personnel matters."

Regarding DiNapoli's personal history, Miami Herald notes:

After decades of working in wealth management in New York City, he lost his job with the financial services firm UBS, where a customer — who said DiNapoli was her brother — accused him of stealing her money and forging her name on a check. Creditors were garnishing DiNapoli’s bank accounts. His nearly 10-acre equestrian estate in Ocala was in foreclosure and his homeowners association was pursuing him for past dues. In 2017, he filed for bankruptcy.

"DiNapoli's financial history was 'very surprising,'" Florida State Democratic Rep. Allison Tant said. "We are in a time where people are really struggling to have a roof over their head, and we need somebody with a background of strong stewardship, not only of their own funds, but public dollars."

The Miami Herald reports:

When the Florida Housing Finance Corp.'s board of directors met in February to confirm DiNapoli, he received a strong endorsement from Eagle's temporary replacement, acting Secretary Meredith Ivey, a former spokesperson for DeSantis. Ivey touted DiNapoli's 'great personal success' in his previous career in finance in New York City. 'I asked him, 'Well, why in the world would you choose to continue working so hard and working 80-plus hour weeks?' Ivey told board members. 'And he said, 'I really just want to help people.'

However, the news outlet also notes:

Since DiNapoli's appointment, the office has seen a wave of departures, including the firing of its longtime general counsel. Democratic lawmakers are questioning the decisions that led to DiNapoli’s appointment. 'What's the vetting process over at Camp DeSantis?' Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, said in a text message. 'Is this the caliber of agency personnel he'd install at the national level?' WALL STREET HISTORY DiNapoli, who did not respond to requests for comment for this story, had a long career as a wealth manager in New York City until Sept. 9, 2015, when he lost his job with Switzerland-based UBS.