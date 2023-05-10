DeSantis board hires new administrator for Disney district

Glen Gilzean, the new administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, speaks at a meeting on May 10, 2023. - Steven Lemongello/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tourism oversight board hired a new administrator Wednesday to run the district that oversees Walt Disney World, giving him a pay bump to $400,000 in part because of the federal lawsuit the company has filed in the escalating feud. In addition, the board also created a code enforcement system that could issue fines to Walt Disney World, which is known for meticulous care of its grounds. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board’s actions came two weeks after Disney filed a federal lawsuit in Tallahassee, alleging a “targeted campaign of go...