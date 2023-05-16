DeSantis defends abortion ban Trump suggests is ‘too harsh’
Ron DeSantis has defended the six-week abortion ban he signed into law and took aim at former President Donald Trump on the issue on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. - Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

Eyeing a White House bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended the six-week abortion ban he signed into law and took aim at former President Donald Trump on the issue. “Protecting an unborn child when there is a detectable heartbeat is something that almost probably 99% of pro-lifers support,” DeSantis said. “It’s something that other states … have enacted.” DeSantis signed the abortion ban into law last month in a late-night, closed-door ceremony. In an interview with The Messenger, Trump said he thought that “many people within the pro-life movement” consider the ban to be “too harsh.” Trum...