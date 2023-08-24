DeSantis fights for attention while candidates tussle in first Republican primary debate

Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Ron DeSantis was expected to be the center of attention during the first Republican presidential debate. He spent most of the night out of the spotlight instead. The Florida governor repeatedly found himself fighting to produce memorable moments during a freewheeling GOP debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, at times overshadowed by the other seven candidates on stage — especially entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who engaged in bare-knuckled verbal exchanges that only rarely included DeSantis. When the Florida Republican did talk, he stuck almost exclusively to the same message he’s spent months promot...