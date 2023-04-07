DeSantis: I’ll kill Reedy Creek deal, consider hotel tax and tolls at Disney World
Ron DeSantis, upper right, meets with community members at Pizza Sam's on April 6, 2023, in Midland, Michigan. - Chris duMond/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Escalating an already hot feud, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he plans to work with the Legislature to void the Reedy Creek deal with Disney that stripped the new board of its power and consider imposing new hotel taxes and tolls on Disney World. “Come hell or high water, we’re going to make sure that policy of Florida carries the day,” DeSantis said in a speech at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Thursday night and first reported by Politico. “And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney, I can tell you that.” In a...