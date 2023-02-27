DeSantis isn’t going to CPAC but hits the ground running with book tour
Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at The Rosen Shingle Creek on Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may not be officially running for president, but his packed schedule this week sure looks like someone laying the groundwork for a campaign. After spending the weekend meeting with key Republican Party allies and conservative media figures in South Florida, DeSantis is set to kick off a tour in Leesburg on Tuesday to promote his newly released book, “The Courage to Be Free.” The governor is already doing interviews with conservative media about it. But one place he won’t be going is CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual Super B...