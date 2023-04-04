DeSantis leads Trump in Florida in new state poll, but he trails nationally
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his nationwide book tour at Adventure Outdoors, the largest gun store in the country, on March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Georgia. - Elijah Nouvelage/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new state poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis remains popular in Florida overall and has a 6-point lead over Trump in a potential GOP primary for president. But it follows a string of national polls that show former President Donald Trump opening up big leads on DeSantis. In the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey released Tuesday, DeSantis’ approval rating in Florida was at 59%, up 4 percentage points from a poll from just before the November 2022 election. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist by 19 points. Another 39% in the new poll had an unfavorable view of DeSantis, with...