DeSantis’ much-touted Florida EVerify immigration law snares no one

Ron DeSantis on Friday, April 2, 2021. - Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Private employers in Florida have been required to use E-Verify, a federal system for checking the legal status of a potential hire, since the start of the year. But there have been no complaints made to the state agency in charge of enforcing the law in the five and a half months it’s been in effect. A Department of Economic Opportunity spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel there have been no complaints and no enforcement measures taken against any employers since the provisions affecting private businesses took effect Jan. 1. The lack of tangible enforcement within the ne...