DeSantis ships emergency team all the way to Vermont amid crises at home in Florida
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has struggled to connect with voters as former president Donald Trump remains the primary favorite (Anna Moneymaker AFP)
With Florida suffering crises in the cost and availability of home insurance and housing, and sweltering under record heat, Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching an emergency team to help Vermont recover from major flooding.

The governor, who’s been campaigning in early-primary state New Hampshire next door to Vermont, home of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, announced the mission via a press release Friday morning. He said the Florida Division of Emergency Management would assist the Vermont Agency of Natural Disaster in assessing damage, training, and inspecting damaged structures within the flood zone.

Why Vermont, when multiple states are trying to cope with extreme weather? Because that state asked for Florida’s help, Alecia Collins, communications director for the division, said by email.

Anna Eskamani, an Orange County Democrat who sits on the Florida House Select Committee on Hurricane Resilience & Recovery, questioned the governor’s priorities.

“Our constituents are struggling to survive, with skyrocketing rent and property insurance rates that are too high with some companies leaving Floridians completely stranded,” Eskamani told the Phoenix by text.

“Instead of solving these problems, Gov. DeSantis is too busy running a losing campaign and pulling state resources to boost his political ambitions. It’s shameful but not surprising,” she said.

The team consists of a staffer to help coordinate mutual aid between local and other state governments; four “floodplain managers” to help assess damage and training; and one expert in facilitating federal assistance to flood victims. Collins did not provide information about the costs of the mission but said the state would be reimbursed.

“Tallahassee teams flew to Vermont and the deployment time for this request averages from 2 to 3 weeks,” Collings said.

Emergency declared

Vermont is a Blue State where Joe Biden handily beat Donald Trump in 2022, 66.1% to 30.7%. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has represented the state in the U.S. Senate since 2007; Democrat Peter Welch was elected Vermont’s junior senator last year.

New Hampshire is considered a battleground state, but Biden carried it in the last election, too. As the site of the first GOP presidential primary, New Hampshire would be a key target for the DeSantis campaign.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency following major flooding this month. New England and New York state received two months’ average rainfall within two days last week.

“The devastation caused by catastrophic flooding has left citizens in Vermont in need of assistance as they begin the long process of recovery,” DeSantis said. “The state of Florida is proud to deploy these specialized teams and stands ready to provide additional support.”

An advance team was already in Vermont to help coordinate assistance from other states, the governor said.

“Florida’s floodplain management officials are nationally recognized as leaders in their field and are prepared to provide needed support in response to historic flooding in Vermont,” Florida emergency director Kevin Guthrie said in a written statement. “The division remains willing and able to deploy additional assistance as requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.”

That congressionally ratified compact has been signed by the 50 states and several territories providing for mutual assistance in case of declared emergencies.

