DeSantis signs immigration package as southern border political tensions escalate

Ron DeSantis speaks at Christopher Columbus High School on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
As the Biden administration prepares to lift a pandemic-era rule that could bring a surge of migrants to the southwest border, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed an immigration legislative package that underscores the political tensions between the White House and the Republican governor as he prepares to run for president. With the new piece of legislation, DeSantis said Florida will be cracking down on undocumented migrant labor, ending community-funded programs that give undocumented immigrants identification cards and toughening penalties against those who transport undocumented immigra...