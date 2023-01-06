DeSantis silent on what state will do about migrants in South Florida, says ‘stay tuned’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware that hundreds of Cubans and Haitians have been arriving in South Florida by boat in recent weeks, but he is not saying what his administration — one that has embraced hardline immigration policies — plans to do about it. The Keys, and South Florida, have seen a jump in migrant arrivals in recent years, but incidents have spiked in the last few months. Since Christmas alone, almost 500 Cubans and 130 Haitians have arrived in South Florida, overwhelming local authorities and raising fears of a mass migration event. In response, DeSantis’ office is t...