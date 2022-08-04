DeSantis suspends Democratic state attorney, an elected official, calls him ‘Soros-backed’

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning he is suspending the elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, Democrat Andrew Warren. DeSantis claims he is taking this extraordinary action in response to Warren's refusal to prosecute certain crimes, including those related to performing abortions and alleged "sex changes" for transgender minors, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Standing in front of a backdrop of Hillsborough County Sheriffs, the Florida governor made his announcement, alleging Warren has “put himself publicly above the law.”

"We are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state," DeSantis' office said in a statement, according to Fox News. The "Soros-backed" remark refers to George Soros, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, whose name is often invoked by the right in antisemitic attacks.

"The constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the governor, not in state attorneys," DeSantis said in his public announcement. "We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law get a foothold in the state of Florida."



Warren, who has not yet responded publicly, is a former federal prosecutor. Earlier this year Florida Politics named him a "social justice warrior" and "No. 15 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians."

"Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year," DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw dramatically announced Wednesday night, saying the governor would deliver a "MAJOR announcement" Thursday morning.

After the governors announcement Pushaw continued her line of attack:

"Progressive prosecutors backed by Soros have refused to enforce laws across the country. They treat criminals with deference & victims with contempt. This dereliction of duty is why crime is surging. But @GovRonDeSantis won’t stand for this. He just suspended the one in Florida."

Kyle Lamb, a member of the communications team in the Florida Executive Office of the Governor tweeted: "Today, @GovRonDeSantis announces we are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state. It is dangerous to Floridians that state attorneys are neglecting criminal prosecution."

