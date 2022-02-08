DeSantis tells Joe Rogan ‘do not apologize’

On vaccines and science, and treatment of Black people and transgender people, Governor Ron DeSantis and Joe Rogan have a lot in common, which may be why the Florida Republican is rushing to defend the multi-millionaire podcaster.

A top Florida paper's opinion columnist recently called DeSantis a "vaccine denier in all but name."

DeSantis promotes costly COVID-19 therapies that benefit his top donor, hired an anti-vax Surgeon General, and avidly pursues the anti-vax vote with his anti-science policies and vaccine misinformation. He has signed anti-trans legislation into law, and has recently been pushing pro-white legislation that would reportedly "ban public schools and private businesses from inflicting 'discomfort' on white people during lessons or training about discrimination."

In a Fox News interview published Tuesday, the Florida Republican spoke out in support of conspiracy theory and vaccine misinformation promoting podcaster Joe Rogan, whose $100 million Spotify gig has again come into question over his use of the "n" word and platforming guests pushing dangerous stances on the coronavirus vaccines and treatment. Rogan has also claimed societal acceptance of it transgender members is a sign of the collapse of civilization.

"I think the left fear the fact that [Joe Rogan] can reach so many people, and so they're out to destroy him," DeSantis told Fox News. "But what I would say is don't give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow [sic] to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there's really nothing that they're able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat."



Rogan "shouldn't have apologized," DeSantis added.

"I mean, you see what happens? The mob will come after people, and they're targeting Rogan because he's threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they're holding dear," the far-right Florida Republican said, referring to ending the COVID pandemic, proven scientifically-tested and medically sound vaccines, and not discriminating against people, especially minorities.

DeSantis claimed, falsely that Rogan is "just bringing opposing views" to the COVID battle. "He's letting people decide" to choose fake "cures" and "treatments" during a pandemic that's killed over 900,000 Americans in part due to disinformation people like Rogan and DeSantis spread.