DeSantis wants lethal force at the border to stop fentanyl traffickers. Most are Americans.
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference near the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 26, 2023. - SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images NOrth America/TNS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his promise to use lethal force against fentanyl traffickers attempting to cross the U.S. southern border if elected president, telling voters at the first GOP presidential debate last week that he would “use all available powers as commander-in-chief” to suppress the epidemic.

But homeland security officials tell McClatchy that an overwhelming majority of fentanyl is being smuggled through the border at legal ports of entry — and not by foreign nationals, but by U.S. citizens.