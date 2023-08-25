Despite federal warnings, red and blue states aggressively cull Medicaid rolls
Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash

Despite federal warnings to slow down, both red and blue states have cut off Medicaid coverage for nearly 4 million people because they lack the proper paperwork. In at least four states, half of all the people who have lost coverage for any reason are children. During the pandemic, the federal government directed states not to remove anyone from Medicaid, the joint federal-state health care program for low-income people and people with disabilities. But states were cleared to resume eligibility and paperwork checks starting April 1. As of Wednesday, nearly three-quarters of the roughly 5.4 mi...