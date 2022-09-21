Detainee has died after jump from Bronx jail barge into East River in escape attempt
Rikers Island Vernon C. Bain Center prison barge in Hunts Point. - James Keivom/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, the Daily News has learned. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, city Correction Department higher ups were alerted Acevedo had died, internal documents obtained by The News show. The Correction Department has not confirmed the death and has said nothing since issuing a terse statement on t...