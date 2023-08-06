Detroit police supervisor charged, suspended a year after video shows attack on naked, handcuffed woman

Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background (Shutterstock).
DETROIT — A Detroit Police lieutenant who was captured on video last year attacking a naked, handcuffed woman was stripped of her gun Tuesday and barred from having contact with citizens as she awaits disposition on a misdemeanor assault charge.
An officer's body-worn camera was rolling on May 29, 2022, as he and his peers from the 5th Precinct, led by shift supervisor Lt. Velma Hampton, approached the mentally ill woman who was sprawled naked in a southbound Gratiot lane outside the precinct.