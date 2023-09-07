Detroit UAW workers strike threat tests Biden's plan to win union votes

"Now, if history is any indicator, don't hold your breath for [Trump testifying]," said anchor Abby Phillip. "Like that time that he declined to testify in the E. Jean Carroll case, or the time that he refused to testify in the January 6th hearing, or the time he declined to testify in the investigation of his real estate empire, and the time he refused to testify in the hush money case. Also, there is the time he wouldn't testify at his own impeachment trial, or the time he didn't sit down with Robert Mueller, even though he said that he would."



"You see the trend here," added Phillip, turning to Mystal. "Who is he kidding?"

"Not me," said Mystal. "Look, Trump is a liar, so he is lying. The fact that he's lying is one of the reasons why he can't testify. If he testifies, he will lie. And he will catch himself another indictment, this time for perjury. Joe Isuzu is less of a perjury risk than Donald Trump, putting him on the stand. No lawyer, no lawyer who has been through, I would say, three months of law school would dare to put Trump on the stand to lie some more."

"So no, he won't testify," added Mystal. "He knows he won't testify. His lawyers know he won't testify. All of this is another lie from Donald Trump."

