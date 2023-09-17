Devastated Bronx dad ‘never expected’ 1-year-old son to die of suspected day care fentanyl overdose
The devastated dad whose 1- year-old son died suddenly from suspected fentanyl exposure inside a Bronx day care center recalled giving the cheerful little boy a final kiss goodbye before heading off to work. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

NEW YORK — The devastated dad whose 1-year-old son died suddenly from suspected fentanyl exposure inside a Bronx day care center recalled giving the cheerful little boy a final kiss goodbye before heading off to work. Little Nicholas Feliz-Dominici never made it home, killed at the end of his first week inside the facility where three other kids were sickened Friday — with a New York Police Department sweep uncovering a drug-packaging device inside and Mayor Eric Adams vowing a day later to discover who was responsible for the tragic death. “My heart is broken,” weeping father Otoniel Feliz, 3...