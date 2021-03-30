Devastating testimony about George Floyd’s final moments from teen who recorded video: ‘He knew it was over for him.’

The teenager who recorded video documenting the killing of George Floyd delivered devastating testimony on Tuesday, telling jurors that she could tell the 46-year old Black man whose neck was under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin for up to 9 minutes and 30 seconds seemed to know he was dying.

The prosecutor asked Darnella Frazier, who was a minor at the time and is testifying via audio only, to "tell the jury what you observed, what you heard, when you stopped to look at what was happening there at the scene."

"I heard George Floyd, saying, 'I can't breathe, please. Get off of me. I can't breathe,'" Frazier responded. "He, he cried for his mom. He was in pain."

"It seemed like, he knew, it seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified. He was suffering. This was a cry for help."

Frazier "became emotional as she described seeing Floyd 'suffering' and begging for his life," CBS News reports.

"Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was 'fighting to breathe' and that 'time was running out, or that it had already.'"

