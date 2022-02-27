Dillard University becomes third Louisiana HBCU to receive bomb threat
NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University closed its Gentilly campus after receiving a bomb threat Friday morning, campus officials announced on social media.

There was no update on the threat as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Two HBCUs in Virginia also reported bomb threats Friday, including the second so far at Norfolk State University, according to WVEC-TV.

Dillard is the third historically Black university in Louisiana to receive a bomb threat and one of several Black institutions nationwide that have been targets of what the FBI has classified as hate crimes. Xavier University in New Orleans and the main campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge also reported threats earlier this month. As with other cases around the country, law enforcement found no evidence of explosives.

The FBI has said it considers the incidents “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism.” More than 20 of its field offices are involved in the investigation.

