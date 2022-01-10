U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan Sunday night released a letter stating he will not comply with the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack's request for information, after spending months insisting he has "nothing to hide." The Ohio Republican is a top Trump ally who admits he spoke with the then-president on the day of the insurrection but in an interview claimed he was unable to recall when or how many times.

"The American people are tired of Democrats' nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts," Jordan declared in a letter to Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). Jordan served as one of the seven majority members of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, one of at least six GOP-led investigations into essentially a congressional attack on the presidential aspirations of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. GOP lawmakers held 33 hearings into Benghazi, the crescendo of which was Clinton's nearly 11-hour testimony.

MSNBC on Monday reported:

"If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the far-right lawmaker said in July. In October, during a House Rules Committee hearing, the Ohioan echoed the sentiment, insisting, "I've said all along, 'I have nothing to hide.'"

Jim Jordan mocked for refusing to comply with Jan. 6 Committee www.youtube.com

