Disease nearly wiped out sea stars on California’s Central Coast. Is the population recovering?

Mackenzie Shuman/San Luis Obsipo Tribune/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crouching low among rocky tidepools nearly completely covered with sharp-shelled mussels, California State Parks interpretive manager Robyn Chase gave out a sharp cry. “I found one!” she yelled excitedly over to another State Parks interpreter accompanying her on a visit to Estero Bluffs State Park just north of Cayucos on Dec. 22. Chase pointed to a huge, dinner plate-sized purple ochre sea star nestled inconspicuously in a small pool of water. “Oh, he’s eating well,” she said, noting how the sea star was surrounded by the jet-black mussels, its preferred meal. The ochre ...