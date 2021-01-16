This Republican fiercely believed in Trump -- and now she doesn't 'believe in America anymore'
Trump supporters march in DC after he lost the 2020 presidential election (screengrab).

President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the coming days but his sordid legacy will likely live on because his fierce supporters still believe in the falsehoods he has promoted.

An article published by Buzzfeed highlights the plight of a woman only identified as Sandra — a 60-year-old, fierce Trump supporter with deep-rooted, right-wing conservative beliefs. After being caught in the right-wing media whirlwind of Facebook, Twitter, and Parler, Sandra's beliefs shifted to only one possible outcome for the 2020 presidential election.

She believed there was absolutely no way Trump could be defeated unless the election was rigged — a dangerous precedent Trump set long before the election even took place.

"If Trump doesn't win, I won't vote again," Sandra said. "Because what good would it do? What good did it do?"

Although the Trump campaign provided no substantial evidence of voter fraud and nearly all of his post-election lawsuits were tossed out of court for failure to provide proof, many of the president's loyal followers like Sandra still believe there is a conspiracy against him. Now, Sandra has made it clear there is only one man she trusts: Trump, a twice-impeached president who incited a deadly insurrection.

The writer of the piece detailed correspondences she'd received from Sandra as she noted the difference in her tone. Unlike many Trump supporters who have expressed outrage, Sandra is described as "anguished" and "heartbroken almost."

When asked about her issues with the outcome of the presidential election, the woman said, "After this election, I'm 60 years old and I'm not going to waste my time in 4 years to vote if the party is going to steal it."

She wrote, "I pray for the United States. But don't believe in it anymore."

While she admitted that she did not support the violent riots that took place on Capitol Hill, she still fervently believes the presidential election was "stolen." "We could have lost the presidency — Biden could have won, I don't see how, but he could have — and I'd be all right," she said. "But to have it stolen, that's not right. That's not right."

Sandra's remarks come as Trump continues to insist the presidential election was stolen from him and his supporters. In fact, even after his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump called for calm while spewing yet another inflammatory claim about the election being rigged and stolen.