Indiana Republican Jim Banks' attack on Gen. Milley blows up in his face in spectacular fashion

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) went after Gen. Mark Milley during a QuakeMedia show. While Ingraham has never served a day in uniform, Banks should know better as a Navy captain.

It isn't the first time either of the right-wing nutters have attacked the high-ranking general. While Gen. Milley has seven rows of medals and honors on his chest, it appears Banks earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, so good for him. Ingraham may have been given a participation trophy at some point in her life, but it isn't listed on her IMDB page.

Banks is being triggered by the idea that soldiers are being "taught" that racism is bad.

"I can't think of any general officer in American history that has done more to destroy the apolitical ethos of the military than General Milley," said Banks on the show.

Ironically, Banks attacked Milley for attacking a commander-in-chief while President Donald Trump was in office. But, Banks, as a member of the Navy and member of Congress, has been more than eager to do the same, and he's doing so while Biden is the commander. Milley at least waited until Trump was no longer in office to speak out.

Banks was blocked from being on the Jan. 6 select committee, in part because there is a concern that he was part of the event.

Listen to the comments from Banks and see the criticism below:

