(Corrects the number of broadband subscribers in paragraph nine) By Dawn Chmielewski (Reuters) - Walt Disney and Charter Communications said on Monday they have reached a deal that will see the media giant's programming including ESPN return to the Spectrum cable service just hours ahead of the start of NFL "Monday Night Football." News of the potential deal eased some fears that the traditional cable TV bundle, long a profit-engine for media companies, could be nearing its end, sending shares up across the board. The dispute has rocked the sector in recent weeks, with some analysts saying it ...
Disney, Charter reach distribution deal ahead of 'Monday Night Football'
September 11, 2023, 2:40 PM ET