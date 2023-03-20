Disney plans 4,000 layoffs as part of previously announced job cuts: report
Bob Iger arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood& Highland Center in Hollywood, California. - Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The Walt Disney Co. plans to lay off about 4,000 people company-wide as part of the 7,000 job cuts CEO Bob Iger announced in February, according to a report by Business Insider. Managers have been asked to identify layoff candidates by April, an unidentified person with knowledge of Disney’s decision told the publication. The same individual said the remaining 3,000 cuts will come from open positions that will be eliminated, Business Insider reported. It is unclear how many of Disney’s jobs in Florida could be affected by the cuts. State records show Disney has not filed any mass layoff notice...