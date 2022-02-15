Distraught Eric Trump calls for prosecutors to investigate Hillary Clinton: 'They’ll go after my father for nothing'
Eric Trump (screengrab)

Appearing on Fox News Monday night a distraught Eric Trump told Sean Hannity that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted.

"Isn't that a, you know, isn't that fraud? Isn't that all sorts of offenses?" Trump asked Hannity, a longtime unofficial advisor to Donald Trump.

"Where are the prosecutors right now?" Eric Trump asked. "You know, the same prosecutors, they'll go after my father every single day for nothing, right? Just because they want to disqualify him because he's clearly the front runner for 2024," cried Eric Trump, a top executive of the Trump Organization, which is facing investigations of potential fraud. There is massive evidence of potential, possibly criminal, wrongdoing by Donald Trump as well, going as far back as the Mueller investigation if not earlier.

"Where are those prosecutors? Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident. Let me just kind of break that down for you. She lives in Chappaqua, New York and guess where Trump Tower is located is located? It's located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Where are these prosecutors? Where is the DA? Isn't that a federal – Isn't that a, you know, isn't that fraud? Isn't that all sorts of offenses?"

Eric Trump appeared to be discussing the news, incorrectly reported by Fox News, about the Durham investigation.

"Where's Letitia James in this whole thing?" Trump, upset, asked of the New York Attorney General. "Is she just gonna ignore this because Hillary happens to be in her political party?"

Video