Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

(Reuters) - Opponents of Myanmar's coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Protests against the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew the government of the veteran democracy campaigner Suu Kyi have shown no sign of dying down, with demonstrators sceptical of a military's promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner. Police fired rubber bullets at protesting shipyard workers in the second city of Mandalay and one perso...