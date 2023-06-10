MOSCOW (Reuters) -The southern reach of the Dnipro river is likely to return to its banks by June 16 following a vast flood unleashed by the breach of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam this week, a Russian-installed official said on Saturday. The flood has inundated towns and villages below the dam, trapping residents and sweeping away entire houses on both sides of the Dnipro, which separates Ukrainian-controlled Kherson province from the southern section that Russian forces control. Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian-controlled part, said the water level at Nova Kakhovka, the town adjacent to the da...
Dnipro river should return to its banks by June 16 after dam collapse -Russian-backed official
June 10, 2023, 6:20 PM ET