Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro: governor

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz spoke to Khloie's mother who told him, "Knowing the police didn't do anything, it's just crazy. It doesn't make any sense."

"Does she ever ask you why the police took so long?" Prokupecz asked.

"She does. She's like, Mom, why did it take police so long to come in here? I don't even know what to say to her. She don't (sic) trust any police now," the mom, Jamie Torres, explained. "They let everybody in those conjoined rooms down. The families have changed forever because they were too weak to go in the room, but my 10-year-old sitting across the door was offering to open it. And they still didn't want to go in."

The mother told CNN to show the body camera footage of her daughter. The police are shown leading Khloie out, and the next footage shows her on the bus covered in blood. She's trying to speak through tears. Sitting in the seat in front of her is her best friend, 9-year-old Kendall Olivarez, who was losing consciousness. She was shot twice, once in the left shoulder and in her back. In the video, first responders were shouting at her to stay with them. A whaling cry is then heard.

"Please help! I don't want to die," Khloie cried to the 911 dispatcher.

"It's definitely stressed her out," Jamie Torres explained. "PTSD, all of that. She has all of that. You know, she can't walk into a restaurant or any kind of building without counting every exit of the door."

"She counts exits?" Prokupecz asked.

"Yes, if we go to McDonald's, she sits closest to the door that she can," the mother said.

"And do you think it's because she's trying to figure out if this happens again, how am I going to get out of here?" asked Prokupecz.

"Yes, I know for sure that's what it is," said Torres. "She's told me that. She says if something happens, I have to make sure I'm in a place where I can either get out or hide or duck down because the police are going to take a long time to get here."

After the initial round of firings, Texas refused to discipline any other officers.

