Does materialism really lead to lower life satisfaction? Surprising new study suggests otherwise

New research casts doubt on the belief that heightened materialism leads to reduced life satisfaction. The results of the study suggest that the negative association between materialism and life satisfaction observed in past research might not be due to materialism itself causing lower life satisfaction, but rather because people who tend to be more materialistic also tend to have certain stable characteristics that are linked to lower life satisfaction. The findings have been published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology. “I started researching this topic during my PhD under supervision of ...

