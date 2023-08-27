Dolphins-Jaguars game canceled after rookie injured, carted off field

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash
A preseason game between the Dolphins and Jaguars in Jacksonville was called off Saturday evening after rookie Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis was injured and carted off the field.
With 8:35 to play, Dolphins quarterback James Blackman attempted to find Davis over the middle but missed. Jacksonville linebacker Dequan Jackson leveled the 24-year-old rookie, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness as Davis lied motionless on the turf. As both teams gathered around him, Davis was eventually removed from the field and the game canceled.