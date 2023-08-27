Dolphins-Jaguars game canceled after rookie injured, carted off field

"But if you’re an old man who can barely walk without a cane and you threaten a Democrat, the government shows up to your house and shoots you dead," the lawmaker said Saturday.



Many of the comments didn't appear to be stated in Greene's favor.

"There is more to it than that and you know it. The first thing being is you are not the president," one verified user wrote in the comments on Greene's post. "The second being is that when the FBI showed up the person you are referring too threatened them."

Another user wrote, "Omg this needs @CommunityNotes immediately," apparently calling for corrections and clarifications for the comparison.

"I think you left out the part where the old man pointed a gun at an FBI agent," wrote another verified X user.

A verified writer by the name of Vivian Leal added, "That is the world many black people and LGBTQ people live in, thanks to you. You are luckier and I am glad anyone threatening violence got arrested, but Rep. Greene, that should include you. Stop the hate."

Someone else simply added to the lawmaker's post, "No one sympathizes with you."



