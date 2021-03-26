‘Sue them out of business’: Internet cheers Dominion for $1.6 billion lawsuit against ‘super evil’ Fox News
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, claiming the right wing cable channel “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," the court document reads.

Dominion "was a target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump's election loss to Joe Biden," according to the AP. "Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer."

On social media many cheered the news.