The 2024 presidential election is more than a year away and former President Donald Trump is already being accused of violating campaign finance laws.

According to HuffPost, the former president is at the center of the allegations because he is reportedly "raising and spending political funds for a 2024 presidential bid without declaring his candidacy in order to dodge reporting regulations and restrictions."

In a complaint filed to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) this month, the Democratic-backed super political action group (PAC), American Bridge 21st Century, detailed Trump's alleged violations ahead of the upcoming presidential election. "Trump has been illegally using his multi-candidate leadership PAC to raise and spend funds in excess of [Federal Election] Commission limits for the purpose of advancing a 2024 presidential campaign,” the complaint said.

The complaint also notes that funds have already been put toward “payments for events at Trump properties, rallies featuring Mr. Trump, consulting payments to former Trump campaign staff, and digital advertising about Mr. Trump’s events and his presumptive 2024 opponent.”

Under the commission's legal requirements, Trump was required to complete a candidacy intent statement. The form needed to be completed within 15 days of his first contribution amounting to more than $5,000.

In wake of the violations, the super PAC is sounding off about Trump's actions in hopes that he will be held accountable. “Trump has played footsie with the Federal Election Campaign Act for months,” the group said.

The group also noted that Trump's super PAC, Save America, "has spent more than $100,000 per week on Facebook ads 'and has consistently raised more than $1 million per week — a 'clear violation' of campaign finance law and precedent established' by the FEC."

The latest complaint comes as Trump continues to avoid questions about an official 2024 run for president while allegedly collecting campaign funds. Back in September of last year, Trump was asked if he planned to run for president again. In response to that question, he said, "Oh, that's a tough question."

“Actually, for me, it’s an easy question," Trump added. "I mean, I know what I’m going to do. But we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous. But I think you’re going to be very happy.”