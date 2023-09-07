'Almost a confession': Ex-prosecutor calls Trump lawyer's notes 'more than a smoking gun'

A legal expert said Wednesday that evidence found from voice memo transcripts from former Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran in connection with the classified documents case are “almost a confession.”

Georgetown law school professor Paul Butler’s appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut with Joy Reid” followed a review of transcripts from the memos that in Butler's view indicate the former president was aware of wrongdoing.

“Especially when you think about the evidence that that phone contains, extraordinarily incriminating remarks from Trump,” Butler said.

Butler notes that in a portion of the transcript he believes to be especially incriminating, Trump says “I don't want anybody looking through my boxes," and he specifically said to his lawyer, Corcoran, "I don't want you looking through the boxes."

And gets worse, according to Butler, who notes Trump then said, "What happens if we just say that we don't have any documents?"

“That's not smoking gun, that's almost a confession,” Butler said.

“Again, this is vital to the government's case, both for the espionage charge and the obstruction charge related to the classified documents. They have to prove criminal intent, Trump's willful state of mind that he knew that he was breaking the law. All of this evidence corroborates that."

