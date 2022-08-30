Donald Trump cites unverified account of FBI agent's resignation

Correction: CBS News reported on Tuesday morning that FBI Special Agent Tim Thibault "resigned late last week and was walked out of the FBI, two U.S. officials confirmed. But these officials also said that Thibault had reached retirement age, and they added that all of those who retire hand over their badge and gun and are escorted out of the building." AlterNet regrets the error.

Former President Donald Trump has been angrily railing against the FBI since Monday, August 8, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The agents, according to the New York Times, were looking for classified documents that should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left the White House in January 2021.

Trump’s latest anti-FBI rant came late Monday afternoon in response to reporting in Just the News, a right-wing pro-Trump website founded by former Washington Times editor-in-chief and ex-Fox News contributor John F. Solomon.

Just the News’ Ben Whedon had reported that according to the Washington Times, FBI Special Agent Tim Thibault “was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator last Friday escorted by two or three 'headquarters-looking types.'” The Times alleged that Thibault had “abruptly resigned” and was “forced to leave his post.”

Whedon noted at the time, however, that “Just the News was unable to independently confirm the Times' report.”



The Washington Times was founded in 1982 by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Unification Church cult, and has a long history of promoting far-right conspiracy theories.



Whedon wrote, “Whistleblowers alleged that Thibault concealed the partisan nature of evidence from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to secure their approval to open an investigation into former President Donald Trump in 2020 unrelated to the (August 8 search), according to information made public by Sen. Charles Grassley.”

After seeing Whedon’s article, Trump authored an aggrieved thread on his social media platform Truth Social calling for the United States’ 2020 presidential election to be held again.

Trump posted, “So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.’ This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

The former president also wrote, “The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media - & for MANY other reasons as well. Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!”



Trump has repeatedly made the false claim, without credible evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him. But in fact, President Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory, defeating Trump by more than 7 million in the popular vote and winning 306 votes in the Electoral College. One vote recount after another has confirmed that Biden defeated Trump in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Michigan.

This story has been updated.