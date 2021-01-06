Donald Trump Jr. blasted for telling violent MAGAites ‘don’t start acting like the other side’

He was quickly destroyed on social media.
This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021
Maybe it's time to have a chat with your crazy daddy. https://t.co/V1zzn0p6mT— digby (@digby56) January 6, 2021
This is literally what your father asked for https://t.co/ceSlt6p1Nk— Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 6, 2021
This is not who we are. This is who YOU are, you cowardly seditious scumbag. https://t.co/h7deDKoYjg— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 6, 2021
Don Jr losing his nerve with the violent insurgents he called to action. https://t.co/2JeLEgsxaX— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 6, 2021
My fascist terrorist movement is behaving in a fascist terrorist fashion????????!?!!!!!!!!!!?? https://t.co/whjxxLSZvS— Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 6, 2021
Too late shitbag. You've been telling this pigs how many guns you own and how inhuman libs are for years because your father doesn't love you and never will. Congratulations on the sole accomplishment of your pointless life: stoking a Nazi putsch https://t.co/TDWGsHAcfA— Dan O'Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) January 6, 2021
"We were just trying to grift money out of suckers and whoops, we almost overthrew democracy instead." https://t.co/aHHLc6GoJp— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 6, 2021
Your Dad literally told them to do this. "We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Ave...and we're going to the Capitol...we're going to give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country" https://t.co/KkNVDFpzHl— Doug Ellison (@doug_ellison) January 6, 2021