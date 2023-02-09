Donald Trump reinstated on Facebook and Instagram
Former President Donald Trump has had suspensions on his Facebook and Instagram accounts lifted. - Dreamstime/TNS/TNS

Former President Donald Trump’s suspensions on Facebook and Instagram have been lifted, more than two years after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, parent company Meta confirmed Thursday. Meta had suspended Trump from its platforms after “his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol,” the company’s global affairs president, Nick Clegg, said in a previous announcement. Trump’s Facebook page, which has 34 million followers, and his Instagram page, which has 23.4 million followers, were both active Thursday, though the former president hasn’t posted on either account. A Meta sp...