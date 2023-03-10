Donald Trump’s Stormy Daniels mess began that wild weekend in Lake Tahoe
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America/TNS

With news that prosecutors in New York City may be ready to indict Donald Trump for his role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, it’s easy to wonder whether the former president would even be in this mess if he had stayed away from a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. By a number of accounts, including from Daniels, Trump “went wild” over four days at the annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, according to a detailed account of that weekend by GQ. Though newly married to Melania Trump, who had given birth to their son Barron four months earlier...