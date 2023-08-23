Don’t take our Disney perks, employees urge DeSantis’ tourism board
The new logo of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is revealed during a meeting in the headquarters of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 21, 2023.. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Employees at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tourism oversight district urged leaders Wednesday not to strip them of their theme park passes and Disney discounts, calling the longtime program a treasured benefit that drew them to work there. Those perks have emerged as the latest front in DeSantis’ battle with Disney. The governor’s hand-picked oversight board is calling the millions of dollars their predecessors spent on Disney perks for government employees working at and near Disney World “unethical” payments funneled to the entertainment giant. But Lt. Pete Simon pleaded Wednes...