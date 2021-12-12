They really have beauty pageants for camels?
There's pretty and then there's camel pretty. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

And you thought doping in Thoroughbred racing was bad. More than 40 camels have been disqualified from Saudi Arabia's annual beauty pageant in Riyadh because of Botox injections and cosmetic surgery to the contestants' heads, necks and humps, CBS News reported. Guess now's not the time to be asking, "One hump or two?"